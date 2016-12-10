We tried the potato chips that prisoners are obsessed with -- here's the verdict

No one wants to go to jail, but if you end up in the slammer, there’s at least one silver lining that tastes amazing. The Whole Shabang potato chips are a brand that distributes exclusively to U.S. prisons. They’re so addictive that ex-cons have been raving about them online and asking where they can get them out in the real world. Fortunately, the company now lets anyone special order them on their website, so you don’t have to commit a crime to experience this “one-of-a-kind” flavour.

