Prisoner Swap in Pakistan?

Raymond Davis, a former US Special Forces operator who shot and killed two Pakistani men in the streets of Lahore in January, remains incarcerated, despite US insistence that he be released immediately. The US claims that Mr. Davis acted in self-defence (it appears he was being targeted) and that he has full diplomatic immunity. The Pakistanis claim that he “murdered” the two men and that he therefore has no diplomatic immunity.



US National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon, in a recent meeting with Pakistan’s US Ambassador, made it painfully clear that the US expects Davis to be released soon and unconditionally. The Pakistanis are now floating a “prisoner swap” proposal in the pages of the British press. It is unclear whether or not such a “swap” can be arranged. But it’s the first sign that the Pakistanis are anxious to find a way to defuse the situation, which could escalate into a “crisis.”

