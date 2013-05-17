Federal Prisoner Sues Taco Bell Claiming The Doritos Locos Taco Was His Idea

A federal prisoner filed a lawsuit claiming that Taco Bell ripped off his idea when it created the best-selling Doritos Locos Taco.



Gary Cole, who is serving a sentence in a Colorado prison on a weapons charge, insists that he conceptualized the taco back in 2006, reports The Dallas Observer.

“As proof, Cole offers a notarized document he mailed to his attorney in 2006. It’s a list of nine products that Cole lays claim to,” the Observer writes. “Most of them fall under an imagined ‘Divas and Ballers’ brand: hot sauce, alcohol, ‘health mix,’ body oils, et cetera. Ignore all those. The key item on the list is No. 2: “Tacos (sic) shells of all flavours (made of Doritos).”

Taco Bell released the Doritos Locos Taco in a Nacho Cheese flavour more than a year ago.

Food scientists had to try out more than 40 recipes before they found the perfect one.

Since then, the fast food chain has also released a Cooler Ranch version.

Taco Bell has sold 450 million Doritos Locos Tacos.

