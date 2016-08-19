Prison stocks are crashing

Shares of private-prison providers are getting whacked in trading on Thursday following news that the Department of Justice plans to end its use of private prisons.
Geo Group, a provider of corrections facilities, fell by as much as 30%. It was halted for volatility amid the decline.
Corrections Corp. of America fell 19%.
Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates instructed officials in a memo to withdraw or renew contracts for private prison operators, with the goal to scrap their use completely, according to the Washington Post.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: Here’s what Rio’s ‘uninhabitable’ Olympic Village looks like
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.