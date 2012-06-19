In Prison, Quarters Are Worth $3

Photo: AP

Recently, Brooklyn-based Japanese designer Takeshi Miyakawa was arrested after police believed the sculptures he was creating as part of an installation were bombs. In an interview with Spoon-Tamago, Miyakawa described life during his five-day stint Rikers.



“The telephone call renders the quarter far more valuable than it ever would be in the outside world. The average exchange rate for a single quarter amongst inmates? Three dollars.”

Miyakawa also discussed how well he was treated in lock-up, but that the overall conditions were pretty terrible.

“Fights would break out between inmates, while others were passed out in a pool of their own urine. Takeshi had to sleep in a cramped cell that was freezing cold. It was the most non-ergonomic furniture you could imagine.”

Read the full-interview at Spoon-Tamago.

