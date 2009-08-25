Prison: New York Post Madoff Story Is Filled With Errors

Update: A statement from the Bureau of Prisons makes it clear that they’re denying the cancer part, too. That’s odd since the WSJ confirmed it, and because it’s such an old story.



Original post: After the New York Post reported this morning that Bernie Madoff is a) dying of cancer b) friends with Native Americans C) platonic friends with a homosexual posse, the Wall Street Journal (which must have prison sources of its own) confirmed the cancer part. It didn’t confirm the part about being bare-chested and hanging out in the sweat-lodge.

But the Bureau of Prisons has called the story error-riden. They’re just not saying which parts. We’re guessing the cancer part is true, since it’s been a persistent rumour. Also, it doesn’t make the prison system look bad. But imagining a bear-chested Bernie running around in a scene that looks like a Village People concert…well, that we could see why they’re denying it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.