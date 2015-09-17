Prison inmates are outraged by Jared Fogle's 'ludicrous' plea deal

Prison inmates are outraged by Jared Fogle’s plea deal in the child pornography charges against him.

Two convicted felons have written letters to the judge who will decide Fogle’s fate, saying the plea deal is “ludicrous” and that he deserves a longer prison sentence, WRTV reports.

The inmates are both serving time for child pornography crimes.

Fogle, a former spokesman for Subway, was charged last month with possessing and distributing child pornography and travelling across state lines to have sex with minors.

He plans to plead guilty to the crimes and pay $US1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to ask for a prison term of no more than 12.5 years in prison, but a judge will ultimately decide his sentence.

Inmate Scott Petrie wrote a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt

, who is sentencing Fogle on November 19, asking her to reject the plea deal.

“What a deal,” Petrie wrote, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Business Insider. “I would have jumped on that too because in about 10 years Mr. Fogle will come out of prison, be a multi-millionaire still and will still like little or young girls … I know, I’m a pedophile, and the only message his plea deal is sending is that if your [

sic

] rich enough you can play but it will cost you some money and some time.”

Petrie claimed he was sexually abused as a child and said restitution wouldn’t have helped him recover, and that it likely won’t help the victims of Fogle’s crimes.

Another inmate, Thomas S. Ford, called the plea deal a “slap in the face” in a letter dated September 3.

“This plea agreement is a slap in the face to the child victims as well as the people many people convicted for non-contact sex offenses,” he wrote in the letter addressed to US Magistrate Judge Mark J. Dinsmore, who presided over Fogle’s initial hearing.

Ford said he’s serving more than 16 years in prison for one count of distribution of child pornography.

“I understand that Mr. Fogle will be paying restitution to the 14 victims, but the fact that he has assets to throw around does not negate him from being punished for his egregious actions and behaviours,” he wrote. “Just the fact that he has 14 VICTIMS is enough to consider a sentence far and away than the reported plea agreement.”

As part of Fogle’s plea deal, Fogle will be prohibited from having any unsupervised meetings or communication with minors for a period of time following his prison term.

He also can’t be employed by a company that involves any contact with minors, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, he will have to consent to searches of his home and computer and have software installed on his computer that monitors his activities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.