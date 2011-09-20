BEHIND BARS: Europe's 20 Most Imprisoned Countries

The International centre for Prison Studies regularly compiles a list detailing the world’s prison population.



The U.S. imprisoned nation on the planet. According to the organisation, 756 people for every 100,000 are behind bars in America.

However, there are some European countries that aren’t far behind.

Using the number of people in prison per 100,000 of the population, we’ve ranked Europe’s most imprisoned countries.

NB — There’s definitely a geographical trend here, but there are also some wildcards that may surprise you.

