BEHIND BARS: Europe's 20 Most Imprisoned Countries

The International centre for Prison Studies regularly compiles a list detailing the world’s prison population.
The U.S. imprisoned nation on the planet. According to the organisation, 756 people for every 100,000 are behind bars in America.
However, there are some European countries that aren’t far behind.
Using the number of people in prison per 100,000 of the population, we’ve ranked Europe’s most imprisoned countries.
NB — There’s definitely a geographical trend here, but there are also some wildcards that may surprise you.
Population: 21.49 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 124
Total prison population: 26,551
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 7.64 million
Prison population per 100,000 of the population: 134
Total prison population: 10,271
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 71.33 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 142
Total prison population: 101,100
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 5.40 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 148
Total prison population: 7,986
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 10.04 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 149
Total prison population: 14,911
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 61.78 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 151*
Total prison population: 93,247
SOURCE: ICPS
*The figures for the United Kingdom do not include the recent growth in prison population due to the widespread national riots. It has been reported by various sources that the prison population of England and Wales (not the whole UK) has now risen to 87,120. Even taking this figure into account, the UK's prison population per 100,000, which is 157, does not change it's rank on this listing.
Population: 3.18 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 159
Total prison population: 5,041
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 481,000
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 155
Total prison population: 745
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 46.02 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 160
Total prison population: 73,687
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 10.38 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 182
Total prison population: 18,901
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 38.11 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 221
Total prison population: 84,321
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 3.58 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 227
Total prison population: 8,130
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 8.53 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 229
Total prison population: 19,559
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 3.36 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 234
Total prison population: 7,866
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 1.34 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of population: 259
Total prison population: 3,467
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 2.27 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 288
Total prison population: 6,548
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 46.37 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 323
Total prison population: 149,690
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 4.38 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 415
Total prison population: 18,170
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 9.71 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 468
Total prison population: 45,416
SOURCE: ICPS
Population: 141.83 million
Prisoners per 100,000 of the population: 629
Total prison population: 891,738
See Also: BANNED IN THE EU: 11 Banned European Advertisements
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.