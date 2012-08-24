This App Is Going To Change The Way You Read News On Your iPhone

News reader apps come a dime a dozen. There are few that actually provide a quality experience and aren’t stuffed full of ads.



That’s why when we first discovered Prismatic a few weeks ago we were surprised at how fluid the experience was. The social news reader provided us with a fresh way to follow the news we cared about.

The only downside, there was no mobile app.

Today, our wish has been granted and Prismatic for iPhone has launched. We were able to take the app for a test ride and really enjoyed the experience.

Prismatic for iPhone is fast, easy to use, social, and features gestures that help you to better navigate the app.

We particularly liked how the app also kept us on top of local news in addition to our interests like tech.

The app is only on iPhone right now, but the developers tell us iPad and Android versions are on the way.

Download the app here fo free.

