This App Is Going To Change The Way You Read News On Your iPhone

News reader apps come a dime a dozen. There are few that actually provide a quality experience and aren’t stuffed full of ads.
That’s why when we first discovered Prismatic a few weeks ago we were surprised at how fluid the experience was. The social news reader provided us with a fresh way to follow the news we cared about.
The only downside, there was no mobile app.
Today, our wish has been granted and Prismatic for iPhone has launched. We were able to take the app for a test ride and really enjoyed the experience.
Prismatic for iPhone is fast, easy to use, social, and features gestures that help you to better navigate the app.
We particularly liked how the app also kept us on top of local news in addition to our interests like tech.
The app is only on iPhone right now, but the developers tell us iPad and Android versions are on the way.
Download the app here fo free.
If you already use Prismatic on the web, log in with your account. Otherwise, sign in with your favourite social network.
Users are also given the choice to follow their favourite publications, so you'll never miss an important article.
The experience is entirely interactive and customisable. If you don't like an article simply tap the 'Don't Like' section and the app will start to get a feel for your interests.
Here is another example of how interactive Prismatic is. From any page, you can swipe to the left to bring up the menu.
Tap any story to read it. We love how minimal the app is. Prismatic makes it easy to read the news and move on to the next article without distractions.
In addition to providing you with news from your favourite publication, Prismatic also offers you suggested articles.
It's also easy to share articles. Simply press and hold an article until these options appear. The orange icon will open up the share menu.
