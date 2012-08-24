This App Is Going To Change The Way You Read News On Your iPhone

Kevin Smith
prismatic for iphone

News reader apps come a dime a dozen. There are few that actually provide a quality experience and aren’t stuffed full of ads.

That’s why when we first discovered Prismatic a few weeks ago we were surprised at how fluid the experience was. The social news reader provided us with a fresh way to follow the news we cared about.

The only downside, there was no mobile app.

Today, our wish has been granted and Prismatic for iPhone has launched. We were able to take the app for a test ride and really enjoyed the experience.

Prismatic for iPhone is fast, easy to use, social, and features gestures that help you to better navigate the app.

We particularly liked how the app also kept us on top of local news in addition to our interests like tech.

The app is only on iPhone right now, but the developers tell us iPad and Android versions are on the way.

Download the app here fo free.

First things first, tap to open Prismatic.

We love the welcome graphic.

Prismatic's goal is to offer you personalised news and information based on your interests.

If you already use Prismatic on the web, log in with your account. Otherwise, sign in with your favourite social network.

Prismatic wants to provide you with local news you care about.

Allow the app to use your location to take advantage of a more personalised experience.

Prismatic knew we were in New York, so it offered some suggestions about the area.

Users are also given the choice to follow their favourite publications, so you'll never miss an important article.

The experience is entirely interactive and customisable. If you don't like an article simply tap the 'Don't Like' section and the app will start to get a feel for your interests.

You can also mark an article as interesting or share it with friends.

Here is another example of how interactive Prismatic is. From any page, you can swipe to the left to bring up the menu.

Tap any story to read it. We love how minimal the app is. Prismatic makes it easy to read the news and move on to the next article without distractions.

The options menu lets your sort different types of news.

Here is what our feed looks like...

We stumbled on a Business Insider article.

In addition to providing you with news from your favourite publication, Prismatic also offers you suggested articles.

and Global News...

It's also easy to share articles. Simply press and hold an article until these options appear. The orange icon will open up the share menu.

Then you can easily email, tweet, or post to Facebook.

Check out Prismatic for yourself and start following news based on your interests.

Now check this out...

10 Things That Still Annoy Me About The iPhone>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.