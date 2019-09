IT GETS WORSE: Google, Microsoft, Apple Allowed Government To 'Watch Your Ideas Form As You Type'

Carsten Lorentzen via flickrThe National Security Agency and FBI have been engaging in a highly classified program that mines data from leading U.S. internet companies, according to a bombshell report in The Washington Post Thursday night.



The program is code-named PRISM, and the Post reports that it was established in 2007. According to the report, the nine companies that “participate knowingly” in the program are¬†Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube, Apple.

A whistleblower revealed the program to the Post because of “horror at their capabilities” of the program.¬†

“They quite literally can watch your ideas form as you type,” said the whistleblower, described as a career intelligence officer, in a truly harrowing quote.

READ THE WHOLE WAPO REPORT HERE >

