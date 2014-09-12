A Biracial Woman Asked Designers Around The World To Make Her 'Beautiful' Using Photoshop

Original before and after part 2 photoshopChe LandonThis photo of Wilson was Photoshopped by designers in more than 18 countries.

Back in June, freelance journalist Esther Honig had her face Photoshopped by artists in 19 different countries, and the results went viral.

Honig had used an online freelancing platform called Fiverr to send her photo to graphic designers all over the world with the simple request to make her look more “beautiful.”

Her close college friend Priscilla Yuki Wilson, an actor and radio journalist, just released her own set of manipulated images, and they are just as fascinating.

Wilson, who is biracial, with a Japanese mother and black father, asked the designers from countries around the world to use Photoshop to “make [her] beautiful.” The portraits were drastically different from Honig’s.

“In contrast to Honig’s results, where her face became a canvas to express more than a dozen contrasting beauty standards, I found that my face actually challenged the application of Photoshop in this instance,” Wilson explained on her personal website. “As a biracial women there is no standard of beauty or mould that can easily fit my face.”

Even so, the 22 portraits she received from countries around the world showcase the differing perspectives of what “beautiful” really means. In some countries, more than one artist submitted a portrait.

Here is Wilson's original image, shot by photographer Che Landon.

Albania

Algeria

Brazil

Chile

European Union

India

Israel

Macedonia

Macedonia

Mexico

Montenegro

Netherlands

Pakistan

Portugal

Singapore

Slovenia

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

USA

USA

USA

Vietnam

