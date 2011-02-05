A Little Girl In Upstate New York Is Allergic To The Cold

Priscilla will never make a snowman, like this girl

Nine-year-old Priscilla Pomerantz has cold urticaria, a rare disease that causes her skin to break out in hives when exposed to the cold.The Daily Mail talked to Priscilla’s parents to see how she was handling the snowy winter:



Mrs Pomerantz said her daughter is forced to miss a lot of school in the winter because it is too cold for her to leave the house. And she said things can be just as bad in the summer because going inside an air conditioned shop or restaurant can have the same effect.

But Colleen said despite it all Priscilla is a happy little girl and takes it all in her stride.

