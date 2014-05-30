6 Things You Need To Know About Priscilla Chan, The 'First Lady Of Facebook'

We don’t know too much about Priscilla Chan, who, since marrying Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg, has kept her life private.

This morning on The Today Show, Chan gave her first-ever television interview to Savannah Guthrie.

Here’s what we learned:

Education is her number one, and an incredibly personal issue.

Chan’s parents left their home country “in refugee boats seeking a better future.” She grew up with her mum working two jobs and she was the translator for her grandparents who didn’t speak English.

Chan is the first person in her family to graduate from college.

“If you’re the first generation to go to college,” she explained, “sometimes you don’t realise your potential until others point it out.”

She loves her husband’s hoodie attire!

“He has graduated to a nicer hoodie. The main quality about this hoodie that’s nicer is that it’s softer, so he’s really excited about that,” she told Guthrie. “I’m happy with whatever he wants to wear, as long as it’s appropriate for where we’re going. So he can’t wear it to weddings. And he can’t wear it to baby showers. But he can do whatever else he wants.”

She is fluent in three languages: English, Spanish, and Cantonese.

She was also voted “Class Genius” in high school.

She and Zuckerberg are devoted parents to their 4-legged child, a sheepdog named Beast.

She tells Guthrie that Zuckerberg spends a half hour everyday asking her about Beast, making sure he is “really happy and satisfied.”

She remembers her first date with her husband like it was yesterday.

The two met 9 years ago at a Harvard party and “grew up together ever since.”

“On our first date, he told me that he’d rather go on a date with me than finish his take-home midterm. The type-A first child in me was appalled,” she said.

You can watch the entire interview here.

