Priscilla Chan joins executive board of Reform Alliance alongside Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Van Jones, and others

Chan, who will join Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Van Jones, Michael Rubin, and a list of others on the organization’s Board of Directors, provided a written statement to Insider about the role.

Dr. Priscilla Chan has joined the executive board of the Reform Alliance, the criminal-justice organization told Insider ahead of an announcement of the role on Friday.

Chan, a philanthropist and pediatrician, is the spouse of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. On Reform’s Board of Directors, she joins a list of names in business, entertainment, and philanthropy that includes Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Van Jones, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, and others.

The Reform Alliance launched in 2018 following Meek Mill’s release from prison over a controversial jail sentence. The organization has gone on to push for and help pass bipartisan legislation centered on the reformation of probation and parole systems in several states.

A representative for the Reform Alliance sent Insider the following context on Chan’s coming role in the organization and her background in criminal-justice reform:

Chan is the first medical doctor to join the REFORM board, bringing a unique perspective on the public health challenges caused by mass incarceration in the United States – particularly during the pandemic . The reality is that, according to the Vera Institute , the millions entrapped in the criminal justice system experience higher rates of chronic health problems, substance use, and mental illness than the general population. Chan will support REFORM’s work to transform probation and parole laws while creating safer and healthier pathways to work and well-being. Earlier this year Chan and CZI made a historic contribution to the criminal justice reform field, helping seed a new grantmaking organization – The Just Trust – with a $US350 ($AU469) million donation to advance reform advocacy efforts across the U.S.

In a written statement exclusive to Insider, Chan discussed her role in the organization.

“Mass incarceration is a public health crisis that affects all communities across the country. Solving this systemic issue requires a comprehensive strategy that includes sensible policy change, and I’m proud to join REFORM and collaborate on these efforts,” Chan wrote. “The organization is equipped with the right tools – including strong bipartisan leadership – to spearhead legislation that will protect the well-being of our communities while significantly transforming the probation and parole system.”