Priscilla Chan explains what it's like to work alongside her husband, Mark Zuckerberg

A lot of people will tell you it’s a bad idea to work with the one you love.

But mixing work with romance is more common than you might think, and it doesn’t always end in tears.

In fact, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan may be a prime example of how working with your partner can be an advantage.

During Fortune’s 2016 Most Powerful Women Summit, Chan explained to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg what it’s like to work alongside her husband at The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an independent philanthropy group founded by the couple in 2015 as a vehicle to invest $3 billion into research to cure all diseases by the end of the century: “In all honesty, it’s really fun, and we have a lot to learn from each other,” she said.

“We are complementary, and we drive and challenge each other to think more deeply about the questions that we’re faced with,” Chan said.

According to Chan, Zuckerberg helps her stay laser-focused on their goals to prevent deviation from the mission. And Chan helps Zuckerberg learn more about the context of the mission and the people and cultures who are involved and that will be aided.

“So we push each other in different ways — it can be uncomfortable at times — but it’s really fun,” Chan said.

