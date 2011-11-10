Russia's Arctic Deep Sea Drilling Platforms Are Already Falling Apart

Russia’s plans for extensive drilling to get at all those natural resources has been somewhat controversial.



However, given how well the plans are going so far, perhaps we all got a bit too worried about that “land grab”,

Reports in Russian media suggest that the Prirazlomnaya drilling platform is not only not ready to actually drill any oil — it is falling apart. Indications suggest “rusting equipment, peeling paint, the mountains of trash.”

Drilling is supposed to start in three months, according to Ria Novosti, with hopes of reaching 6.6 million tons per of oil per year by 2019.

Check out this video for footage from last month (via Govorite):

