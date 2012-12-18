Frequent Fliers Now Have Their Own Security Lines In Nashville

Photo: bfishadow / Creative Commons

travellers enrolled in some airline frequent flier programs will get through security lines at Nashville International Airport (BNA) more quickly, thanks to a newly implemented policy.Priority lanes at security checkpoints are now available to members of programs run by six airlines: Southwest, Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines, US Airways, and Frontier Airlines.



Rob Wigington, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, said:

We’re pleased to offer this new service to BNA passengers enrolled in airline programs. Frequent fliers, business travellers and airline partners have shared their desire for dedicated priority lanes.

Nashville International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration teams collaborated to launch this new service designed to help speed travellers through the screening process.

The service, likely to irk fliers who are not enrolled in one of the programs, was created with the collaboration of the TSA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.