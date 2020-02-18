I just used my credit card perk that gets me into certain airport lounges for free for the first time, and discovered a huge drawback

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Club MCO.

Access to airport lounges has been expanded in recent years thanks partly to membership-based programs such as Priority Pass.

Having recently received a Priority Pass membership as a perk of my Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card, I tested out one of its member lounges on a recent trip to Orlando.

Though it wasn’t the nicest lounge I’ve been to, I was impressed by the amenities offered, spacious location, and relaxing atmosphere that it offered.

Airport lounges are one of the staples of luxury travel.

The exclusive clubs are known for free-flowing alcohol and unlimited food where one can relax in a private space before a flight, away from the bustling crowds of the terminal.

They used to be reserved for the upper echelon of travellers including top elite status holders and those flying in premium cabins.

Now, lounge membership programs such as Priority Pass are offering average travellers a chance to buy their way into lounges for a better travel experience, regardless of their status or seat assignment.

Priority Pass offers three membership levels ranging from $US99 to $US429 offering access to lounges around the world. Most of the lounges are smaller, boutique lounges compared to those operated by the airlines but it does partner with airlines such as Alaska Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for access to some of their lounges as well.

While I wouldn’t normally sign up for the program, even with how much I travel, a membership into the program was given to me as a perk of being a Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder and I got to test it out on a recent visit to Orlando.

Here are my first impressions of the program that aimed to open up a new world for me when I travel.

When Priority Pass was first debuted, it was a way for the masses to get a glimpse into the good life when travelling by opening up access to airport lounges.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Priority Pass lounge.

Before the program, access to most lounges typically required having elite status, travelling internationally in a premium cabin, or purchasing a membership or day-pass to an airline club.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Delta Sky Club at JFK Airport Terminal 4.

With Priority Pass, travellers pay an annual fee and then lounge access would either be discounted or free depending on the membership that was chosen.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Priority Pass website.

Current rates for the program range from a $US100 annual membership with a $US32 fee per lounge visit to a $US429 annual membership with unlimited visits.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Priority Pass membership options.

Priority Pass also partners with credit card companies and banks to offer a special membership to premium cardholders, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

David Slotnick/Business Insider Chase Sapphire Reserve

The special membership, called Priority Pass Select, is included in the annual fee for cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve and allows unlimited visits with guest access at no extra charge.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Priority Pass Select membership card.

American Express Platinum members were formerly able to receive membership until Amex pulled out, already having its own line of American Express Centurion Lounges.

John Parra / Stringer / Getty Images An American Express Centurion Lounge.

Access to Priority Pass lounges over Centurion Lounges was the draw for me to get the Chase Sapphire Reserve as the number of Priority Pass lounges are greater than Centurion Lounges, especially overseas.

David Slotnick/Business Insider A Priority Pass lounge in London.

The process to sign up was simple and all I had to do was go to my Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and activate the perk, which could be done before the credit card was even shipped.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.

Six business days later, I could access my membership number from the same portal and get a digital card by downloading the app, not even needing the physical membership card, though it came a few days later.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Priority Pass activation on Chase Ultimate Rewards.

With my new membership in hand, I was ready to use the perk on my first domestic trip of the year from New York to Orlando via Raleigh and back. Much to my surprise, Priority Pass only had useable lounges in only one of these cities.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Delta boarding gate in Raleigh.

Though JFK Airport has no shortage of Priority Pass lounges, I would be travelling outside the hours where Priority Pass members would be allowed into the lounge at my terminal.

Mark Lennihan/AP JFK Airport in New York.

In Raleigh, there were no priority pass lounges or partner restaurants in the entire airport, meaning I’d be on my own once again.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The main terminal at Raleigh Durham International Airport.

Orlando, on the other hand, had two Priority Pass lounges that I’d be able to use and were open during the times of my visit.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Orlando International Airport.

Both lounges were operated by the same company and had the same name — The Club MCO — and are the only post-security shared-use lounges at the airport.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

After I landed, I headed straight to the lounge to spend my layover in comfort. Luckily, it was even located in the Delta concourse so I didn’t need to walk far.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Airside 4 at Orlando International Airport.

Finally, time to experience a Priority Pass lounge, or so I thought…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

When I arrived at The Club, I experienced firsthand one of the many gripes with Priority Pass: the waitlist. I joined the waitlist at around 6:30 p.m. and received a phone call a half-hour later when space finally opened up, 45 minutes before my flight was called.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Once I finally got upstairs, all I needed to do was to scan my boarding pass and Priority Pass card and was set. I was already impressed by the expansive lobby space as soon as I walked in.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

I had heard mixed things about Priority Pass lounges, especially since there’s a common gripe that the program has eliminated the exclusivity of lounges, but I was excited to give it a try.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

To my surprise, the lounge was large and spacious with ample seating and plenty of amenities.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

There was a full-service complimentary bar,…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Food station with hot and cold options…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

A snack bar…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Coffee maker…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Soft-serve drink machine…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Decent selection of tea…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Game room…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Large quantity of power outlets…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

And complimentary WiFi.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Drinks stations were also scattered through the lounge for easy access.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

The food selection wasn’t vast but had a variety of light options that would be ideal for just before getting on an aeroplane. The cold selection included wraps…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Fruit..

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Salads, and sandwiches.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

And the hot selection included soups…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Coconut curry chicken…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

And tortellini alfredo.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Desert options were also offered including cookies and brownies.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

The lounge is a nice space to relax in before a flight, especially if travelling in economy where amenities are scarce.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Overall, I was impressed by the lounge and the 45 minutes flew by.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

It wasn’t the best lounge I’ve ever been in but the food was tasty, the drinks were cold, and the seats were comfortable, which is all I need when I travel.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Club MCO.

Even with the visit, the high price tag of a Priority Pass membership is enough to keep me away. It is, however, a nice perk of having the Chase Sapphire Reserve and helps make the $US550 annual fee go down easier, especially for a heavy traveller.

Though I couldn’t use Priority Pass in New York or Raleigh on this trip, I did see that the program has member lounges in cities on my upcoming trips.

Even airports in the more remote cities that I’ll be visiting such as Seville, Spain and Marrakesh, Morocco offer Priority Pass lounges, which is a credit to the program’s widespread reach.

