The Super PAC supporting Hillary Clinton just responded to Palin's endorsement of Donald Trump with an emoji

Priorities USA Action, the primary Super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, responded on Monday to former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s endorsement of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

An email from the PAC read, “Priorities USA Communications Director Justin Barasky released the following statement regarding Sarah Palin’s endorsement of Donald Trump.”

That was followed by this emoji:

The former Alaska governor threw her support behind Trump in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump had been teasing the endorsement for days and previewing of a “major announcement” from his campaign. He released a statement on Tuesday saying he is “greatly honored” to have Palin’s support.

“She is a friend, and a high-quality person whom I have great respect for,” Trump said.

