If Printrbot's Latest Campaign Takes Off, Shop Class Will Never Be The Same

Photo: Printrbot

Building on its commitment to education, Printrbot has launched a campaign on the Kickstarter fundraising site to help bring its 3D printers to schools and consumers at the same time.3D printers are devices which create physical objects from digital designs by laying down layer after layer of material, most typically a plastic resin.



With a pledge of $700 or more, you’ll get two Printrbot Jr. 3D printers. The idea is to keep one for yourself and give the other to a school, circumventing all the bureaucracy and funding that a school would normally have to navigate to purchase a printer on its own.

When we talked to him in the past, founder Brook Drumm said that the Printrbot Jr. is his favourite model of printer because it’s small enough to carry around in a backpack and can run on its own battery power.

