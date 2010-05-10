Steve Jobs Says Printing Is Coming To The iPad

Remember when Steve Jobs emails were rare and exciting? Now, he’s more chatty than Apple’s PR people.



The latest: Steve tells someone that printing “will come” for the iPad. That will make my mum happy. When I showed her my iPad she wanted to print out coupons from her email but couldn’t.

See Also: New Email From Steve Jobs: ‘Life Is Fragile’

Here’s the email from Steve, via Mac rumours:

Photo: Mac rumours

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.