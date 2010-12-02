Only 12 Printers Work With Apple's AirPrint -- Here's The List

AirPrint is built in to iOS 4.2.

Photo: apple.com

Apple’s AirPrint feature was one of the most exciting additions to iOS 4.2. Finally, we would be able to print from our iPhone or iPad without buying a separate app.For now, AirPrint will only work with HP printers that use ePrint, a service that allows you to print by sending an e-mail to your printer.



There are only seven HP printers that will work with AirPrint out of the box and five more that require a firmware upgrade. Click here to search for your model number and download the upgrade.

On December 27, HP will release a firmware upgrade that will add AirPrint compatibility for six models in its Officejet line.

We expect AirPrint to work with other printer manufacturers, but for now we’re stuck with a limited selection of HP models.

Here’s the full list of HP Photosmart Plus e-AiO printers that will work with AirPrint out of the box:

Photosmart e-AiO D110

Photosmart Wireless e-AiO B110

Photosmart Plus e-AiO B210

Photo Smart Premium e-AiO B310

Photosmart Premium Fax e-AiO C410

HP ENVY e-Aio D410

Photosmart eStation C510

These HP Photosmart Wireless e-AiO printers will require a firmware upgrade to work with AirPrint:

LaserJet Pro M1536dnf Multifunction Printer

LaserJet Pro CM1415fn colour Multifunction Printer

LaserJet Pro CM1415fnw colour Multifunction Printer

LaserJet Pro CP1525n colour Printer

LaserJet Pro CP1525nw colour Printer

