Here's your 2017 NCAA basketball tournament bracket

Cork Gaines
Malik MonkAndy Lyons/Getty Images

March Madness is here!

The 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament starts Thursday with First-Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday. So it is time to start your research and get your brackets filled out.

The four No. 1 seeds are Villanova (East), North Carolina (South), Kansas (Midwest), and Gonzaga (West). Villanova is the overall top seed.

Here is the bracket, via CBS Sports (click on the image for a larger, prinatable version):

2017 Printable NCAA Tournament BracketCBS SportsPrintable 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket.

