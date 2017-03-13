Here's your 2017 NCAA basketball tournament bracket

March Madness is here!

The 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament starts Thursday with First-Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday. So it is time to start your research and get your brackets filled out.

The four No. 1 seeds are Villanova (East), North Carolina (South), Kansas (Midwest), and Gonzaga (West). Villanova is the overall top seed.

Here is the bracket, via CBS Sports (click on the image for a larger, prinatable version):

CBS Sports Printable 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket.

