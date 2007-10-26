Print Pubs Hasten Their Own Demise

Pity the poor newspaper and magazine publishers, who must watch helplessly as advertisers shift ever-increasing chunks of their budgets to online pubs. Well, not exactly helplessly — for instance, they can move their own ad dollars online as well.

eMarketer estimates that traditional American publishers will spend $537 million on online ads this year, up 36% from last year. By 2011, the research group says, that number will balloon to $1.3 billion. eMarketer

