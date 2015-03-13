Print incredible photos off your smartphone with the Mili Compact Photo Printer [33% off]

Amazon Small gadget. Big photos.

The iPhone 6 takes great photos — and it would be pretty awesome to print a few to hang on your fridge.

Good news: The MiLi compact photo printer can print quality photos straight from your iPhone.

Whether you want to decorate your home or give a nice gift to your grandma, this little contraption will come in handy.

It works with iPhone 6 Plus, 6, 5, 5S, 4, as well as iPad 4, iPad mini, and Android phones.

MiLi Compact photo printer: $US299.99 $US199.99 [33% off]

