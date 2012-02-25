PRINT NOW: Your Official Oscar Ballots

Before heading out of the office for the weekend, don’t forget to print a few Oscar ballots to hand out to your friends during Sunday night’s Academy Awards show.



So do your research on this year’s nominated films and then download the official Oscar ballot HERE.

We can’t guarantee you’ll win the betting pool, but at least you’ll get kudos for bringing something to the party.

Photo: Oscar.com

Now do your homework and check out all of the trailers for this year’s nominated films >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.