Print From Your Phone To Your Printer With Google Cloud Print

HP’s ePrint revolutionised you being able to print to from your mobile phone to a printer – just email an email address and your printer (assuming it’s HP ePrint enabled) can print what you emailed.During HP’s announcement (back in June) Google also said that it’s Google Cloud print service would offer similar functionality, now it’s reality.



Google writes in a blog post:

To get started, you’ll first need to connect your printer to Google Cloud Print. For now, this step requires a Windows PC but Linux and Mac support are coming soon. Once you’re set up, just go to gmail.com from your iPhone or Android browser and choose “Print” from the dropdown menu in the top right corner. You can also print eligible email attachments (such as .pdf or .doc) by clicking the “Print” link that appears next to them.

