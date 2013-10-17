Pringles Is Out With Mint Chocolate Chip-Flavored Potato Chips

Pringles has started rolling out new, holiday-themed chip flavours in the U.S. and U.K., including pecan pie, mint chocolate chip, and cinnamon and sugar.

The limited-time pecan pie flavour has only hit a few stores in the U.S. so far.

Reviews of the new flavour on social media have so far been largely positive. One woman pleaded with Pringles on Facebook to consider creating a “pecan pie Pringles rehab” to treat her infatuation with the new flavour.

The mint chocolate chip and cinnamon and sugar flavours will only be available in the U.K. at limited stores including Tesco, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s, according to BakeryandSnacks.com.

Cinnamon and sugar was among the three holiday flavours rolled out in the U.S. last year, which also included white chocolate peppermint and pumpkin pie spice. The specialty flavours have some consumers raising eyebrows:

Mint chocolate and cinnamon flavoured Pringles really? #FoodConfusion pic.twitter.com/EmL5DANg6o

— Charlotte Gill (@charleyfarlie) October 16, 2013

Pringles is expected to debut more holiday flavours in the U.S. Responding to the rehab-seeking fan on Facebook, Pringles said that its holiday flavours “are only beginning to be rolled out.”

Kellogg’s has not responded to an inquiry from Business Insider for this story.

