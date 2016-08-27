PRINCETON VS. HARVARD: Which school is really the best?

Business Insider’s 2016 list of the best colleges in America named Princeton University the top school in the country, followed by Harvard University. The Ivy League schools, founded in the 18th and 17th centuries, respectively, are two of the most highly regarded universities in the world, but they offer much more than just prestige.

They each provide a quality education and graduate students on time at high rates, they set graduates up to earn well-paying jobs early in their career, and they provide a memorable and enjoyable campus experience that instills pride and loyalty for decades to come.

So is it really possible to determine which is better? Check out the graphic below to see how the schools stack up.

