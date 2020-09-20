Princeton University evacuated students from multiple buildings after reported bomb threat

John Greim / Getty Images Princeton University.

Princeton University ordered an emergency evacuation Saturday after a reported bomb threat, according to a release from the school’s communications department.

Students were ordered to vacate multiple buildings, including the school’s art museum, library, Nassau Hall, and the Chapel.

Public safety officers were responding to the threat Saturday morning, according to the release.

“This is NOT a test. Follow the instructions in this message for your safety. A bomb threat was received for the Art Museum, Firestone Library, Nassau Hall, and the Chapel,” the release says.

“The Department of Public Safety has issued an evacuation order for these buildings. Please collect your personal items including your car keys. Leave your door unlocked and open to allow the area to be inspected. Calmly leave the building and go to your building’s designated evacuation assembly area.”

Bomb threat at #PrincetonU: Evacuate @PUArtMuseum, Firestone Library, Nassau Hall and the Chapel. https://t.co/SRPbMnYt6I — Princeton University (@Princeton) September 19, 2020

Public safety officers are responding to the threat, according to the release. Visitors are asked to stay away from campus and avoid travelling to the area.

The release also asks students to avoid using mobile phones on campus unless necessary and to check their email for updates as well as the university website.

Twitter user Asad Hussein, whose bio on the platform indicates he’s a writer for the university, described students looking “distressed” on campus.

“Following a bomb threat at Princeton today, distressed students are standing outside the dorms all over campus, checking updates from the Department of Public Safety,” Hussein said.

Following a bomb threat at Princeton today, distressed students are standing outside the dorms all over campus, checking updates from the Department of Public Safety. — Asad Hussein (@asadhussein_) September 19, 2020

The university announced last month that all undergraduate learning would be conducted online due to the coronavirus.

The Princeton Police Department referred Insider to the university’s own police department. The university did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

University spokesperson Ben Chang said in a statement to campus newspaper the Daily Princetonian that, “As with any threat, university officials are taking this seriously and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

