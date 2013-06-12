Princeton University Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Princeton University has announced an evacuation after a bomb threat.



Here is the full statement:

There has been a bomb threat to multiple unspecified campus buildings. Please evacuate the campus and all University offices immediately and go home unless otherwise directed by your supervisor. Public Safety officers and Princeton Police will direct drivers leaving the campus and those without cars will be directed to evacuation sites. You will receive an update later today. Do not return to campus for any reason until advised otherwise.

A university spokesperson confirmed the evacuation to Business Insider.

The university is also tweeting about the threat:

This is NOT a test. There has been a bomb threat to multiple unspecified campus buildings. — Princeton University (@Princeton) June 11, 2013

This post will be updated as we find out more…

