Want To See The Princeton Swim Team Lip-Syncing To Katy Perry In Their Speedos?

We thought lip syncing videos were over, but YouTube once again provides us with evidence of college kids, being well … college kids. This time it’s the Princeton swim team singing along to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” in their Speedos (or less.)



Apparently, they did it to cheer up a sick teammate, so we’ll cut them some slack. Plus, they’re a swim team, so they’re basically shirtless 23 hours a day anyway. Enjoy.

While we’re on the subject of college kids making videos, you should check out “XXXXX Breath,” made by a bunch of Ivy kids (NSFW) if you haven’t already>

