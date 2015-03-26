The Princeton Review gave Taylor Swift a great apology after misquoting her lyrics

On Monday, Taylor Swift called out a Princeton Review SAT practice test for misquoting her “Fifteen” song lyrics and claiming the lyric was grammatically incorrect .
The practice test read:
“Somebody tells you they love you, you got to believe ’em.”
But the actual lyric goes:
“Somebody tells you they love you, you’re gonna believe them.”
After a fan brought the lyric in question to the pop star’s attention, Swift joked on her Tumblr: “Not the right lyrics at all pssshhhh. You had one job, test people. One job.” She tagged her post, “#ACCUSE ME OF ANYTHING BUT DO NOT ATTACK MY GRAMMAR.”
The Princeton Review was quick to respond and apologise, tweeting to its followers:
Sorry @taylorswift13! We’ll make it up to you. Pick a #grammar lover fan. 2 tickets to a U.S. show on us! @people pic.twitter.com/xG9ABdsFuO
— The Princeton Review (@ThePrincetonRev) March 24, 2015
Swift fans were thrilled with the correction and quickly offered themselves up for the free tickets.
