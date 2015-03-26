The Princeton Review gave Taylor Swift a great apology after misquoting her lyrics

On Monday, Taylor Swift called out a Princeton Review SAT practice test for misquoting her “Fifteen” song lyrics and claiming the lyric was grammatically incorrect .

The practice test read:

“Somebody tells you they love you, you got to believe ’em.”

But the actual lyric goes:

“Somebody tells you they love you, you’re gonna believe them.”

After a fan brought the lyric in question to the pop star’s attention, Swift joked on her Tumblr: “Not the right lyrics at all pssshhhh. You had one job, test people. One job.” She tagged her post, “#ACCUSE ME OF ANYTHING BUT DO NOT ATTACK MY GRAMMAR.”

The Princeton Review was quick to respond and apologise, tweeting to its followers:

Sorry @taylorswift13! We’ll make it up to you. Pick a #grammar lover fan. 2 tickets to a U.S. show on us! @people pic.twitter.com/xG9ABdsFuO

— The Princeton Review (@ThePrincetonRev) March 24, 2015

Swift fans were thrilled with the correction and quickly offered themselves up for the free tickets.

@ThePrincetonRev Please pick me you’ll make my dream came true. @taylorswift13 I love you and I love #GRAMMAR pic.twitter.com/QsPmwXvWJ6

— Aner Swift (@aner_mybaeswift) March 24, 2015

@ThePrincetonRev my mum has a degree in editing (aka she’s a Grammar genius) so if you have a blank space for those tickets, write my name?

— Caitlin (@swiftiemetafour) March 24, 2015

@ThePrincetonRev we could change the lyrics to “got a long list of grammar lovers, they will tell you I can write”

— messofadreamr13 (@messofadreamr13) March 24, 2015

@ThePrincetonRev @crampell @taylorswift13 hey how about me and my best friend @outsofstyle ??! we loooove grammar :) (we also love taylor)

— kaileen (@lipclassic) March 24, 2015

@ThePrincetonRev always get 100 in my english exams and i help little kids with english just saying… #SatNewCover pic.twitter.com/ftnxZoBlO8

— Aner Swift (@aner_mybaeswift) March 24, 2015

@ThePrincetonRev #grammar I ❤️ taylor and I answered the question right at the seminar. Smart & good taste in music pic.twitter.com/tJh0B9FKvk

— niall + gina (@hemmoxhoran) March 25, 2015