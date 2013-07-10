Infamous Princeton mum Will Offer Advice For Modern Women In Her New Book

The woman who infamously told female Princeton students to find a husband before graduation will now have the opportunity to share her gospel with the world.



Susan Patton — Princeton Class of 1977 — has a book deal with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, the Associated Press reports. The book will be titled “Smarten Up!: Words of Wisdom from the Princeton mum,” a reference to her alumna status and her two sons who attended the university.

Patton first attracted attention in March, when she wrote an open letter to the Daily Princeton telling female students that “the cornerstone of your future and happiness will be inextricably linked to the man you marry, and you will never again have this concentration of men who are worthy of you.”

According to a press release posted by New York Magazine, Patton’s book will examine “how marriage and motherhood have become thought of as the antithesis of modern womanhood, the heartbreak women may face if they delay marriage and motherhood, and the necessity for young women to plan for their personal happiness as carefully as they plan for their professional success.”

The release goes on to say, “To avoid an unwanted life of spinsterhood with cats, you have to smarten up about what’s important to you.”

Although Patton claims her letter was “applicable to educated women everywhere who want a traditional family,” it is hard to imagine how her book will transcend the initial advice that was widely deemed to be sexist and elitist. As she told New York Magazine, Princeton breeds “the best guys” and Patton herself wishes she married someone from the Ivy League university.

How she intends to reach a broader audience will be something to watch for when the book drops next spring.

