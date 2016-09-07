Former Princeton admissions director reveals the biggest mistakes applicants make

Thousands of high school students around the world are busy submitting their college applications. We talked to Steve LeMenager, who worked in the admissions office of Princeton University for 24 years. LeMenager currently works as a college advisor for the educational consulting firm Edvice Princeton.

We asked LeMenager to reveal the biggest mistakes students make during the application process.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

