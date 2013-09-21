Princeton University Hands Out 5,000 'Mine, Not Yours' Cups In Attempt To Avoid A Meningitis Outbreak

Princeton University has

distributed 5,000 individualized red cups to its students in an attempt to avoid repeating a bacterial meningitis outbreak that struck the campus last spring, the Times of Trenton reports.

The 16-ounce cups read “Mine, Not Yours” — broadcasting a message for students not to share drinks — and “include markings for the standard alcoholic drink size for liquor, wine and beer, along with the phone number for the university’s department of public safety.” A Princeton health educator told the Times that the cups are meant to curb the spread of meningitis and promote safe drinking practices, and students are encouraged to write their names on the cups when they receive one.

However, the Times reports that one Princeton junior “knew she was supposed to bring her cup to parties, labelled with her name, but was sceptical she would end up following the instructions.”

“I’m not sure how effective it will be, since it is unlikely that I will remember to carry it around with me everywhere,” she said.

Five cases of type B meningitis were reported at Princeton between March and June, and in May the New Jersey Department of Health declared an outbreak of the disease. All five Princeton patients have since recovered.

