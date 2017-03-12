A rare look inside the $28 million 'Princess' megayacht that has 5 cabins and a Jacuzzi

Princess Yachts AmericaThe yacht came in a stunning turquoise for its Miami debut.
Miami’s premier yacht show ran over a weekend in February and featured nearly 800 superyachts.
But while several yachts have made their appearance at different shows around the globe, the Princess megayacht debuted for Yachts Miami Beach for the very first time.
Scroll down for a closer look:
The first thing you see when you walk inside is the yacht's large saloon. It comes with balconies that can fold down electronically at the push of a button.
Princess Yachts America
The yacht has five cabins, including the master suite pictured here. On the left you can see the master bedroom, which comes with its own office space.
Princess Yachts America
... As well as a bathroom with a massive walk-in shower. The bathroom even has its own skylight to let in lots of natural light.
Princess Yachts America
Here's a look at another bedroom to show you don't need to be in the master suite to get the true luxurious experience.
Princess Yachts America
There are four levels to the yacht and three decks. The upper deck has space for a dining room table that can seat 12.
Princess Yachts America
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.