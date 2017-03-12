A rare look inside the $28 million 'Princess' megayacht that has 5 cabins and a Jacuzzi

Princess Yachts America The yacht came in a stunning turquoise for its Miami debut.

Miami’s premier yacht show ran over a weekend in February and featured nearly 800 superyachts.

But while several yachts have made their appearance at different shows around the globe, the Princess megayacht debuted for Yachts Miami Beach for the very first time.

Scroll down for a closer look:

The Princess yacht measures 131 feet and sleeps 12. Princess Yachts America The first thing you see when you walk inside is the yacht's large saloon. It comes with balconies that can fold down electronically at the push of a button. Princess Yachts America The yacht has five cabins, including the master suite pictured here. On the left you can see the master bedroom, which comes with its own office space. Princess Yachts America The master also comes with a vanity table and his and her closets... Princess Yachts America ... As well as a bathroom with a massive walk-in shower. The bathroom even has its own skylight to let in lots of natural light. Princess Yachts America Here's a look at another bedroom to show you don't need to be in the master suite to get the true luxurious experience. Princess Yachts America There are four levels to the yacht and three decks. The upper deck has space for a dining room table that can seat 12. Princess Yachts America There's also a Jacuzzi... Princess Yachts America ... And plenty of space for sunbathing. Princess Yachts America A 'Princess' yacht of this size costs around $A28 million. Princess Yachts America

