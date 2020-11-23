Princess Michael of Kent has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at Kensington Palace

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Michael of Kent.

Princess Michael of Kent has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at Kensington Palace, a spokesperson for the royal told The Sun on Sunday.

The princess is married to Prince Michael, a first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

HRH is suffering from “extreme fatigue and has terrible fevers,” a source told The Sun. The publication reports that she has been unwell for almost a month.

Princess Michael is the third British royal to contract the coronavirus after Prince Charles tested positive in March and Prince William reportedly tested positive in April.

The 75-year-old, who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Prince Michael, has been unwell for almost a month, according to British newspaper The Sun on Sunday.

The princess’ spokesperson, Simon Astaire, told the publication that HRH and Prince Michael are currently self-isolating at Kensington Palace.

“Princess Michael of Kent’s housekeeper fell ill three weeks ago and HRH was immediately tested and was found to be positive for COVID,” the spokesperson told The Sun on Sunday. “She and her husband Prince Michael have remained in isolation at Kensington Palace ever since.”

The spokesperson added that the prince “did not test positive.”

A source close to the couple told the publication: “The princess is suffering from extreme fatigue and has terrible fevers.”

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Michael and Queen Elizabeth II watching the races together on Derby Day 2015.

The princess, who is known as an author and historian, has two children with Prince Michael: Lord Frederick, who lives in Los Angeles, and Lady Gabriella Windsor, who celebrated her royal wedding to Thomas Kingston in Windsor last year.

Princess Michael became the subject of public scrutiny in 2017 after she was accused of wearing a racist brooch to meet Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace.

HRH was photographed wearing a Blackamoor brooch to the royal family’s Christmas lunch, which is “a genre of figurines, small sculptures or jewellery which depict largely men, but sometimes women, with black skin usually from the 18th century,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence,” a spokesperson for the princess said at the time.

The royal has become the third member of the family to test positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 in March after experiencing mild symptoms. The 72-year-old self-isolated for seven days after his diagnosis, and remained working from home throughout that period.

Charles’ son, Prince William, reportedly tested positive in April, however news of his apparent diagnosis wasn’t reported until November.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, told one person during a royal engagement that he kept his diagnosis a secret because “there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” according to The Sun.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

