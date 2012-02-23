BUSTED: This Amazing Video Shows The Princess Of Denmark Catching The Finnish 'First Man' Gawping At Her Chest

This video has been doing the rounds since last week, and we thought it only fair to share with you in case you missed.



At a state dinner held last week by her mother, the Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 43-year-old Princess Mary is forced to raise a protective hand to stop the glances of Pentti Arajarvi, husband of the Finnish President Tarja Halonen.

Arajarvi pulls the old “I-suddenly-noticed-something-interesting-on-the-ceiling” card but somehow we don’t think that Tasmanian-born Mary buys it (we figure he should have used the Silvio Berlusconi approach personally).

(h/t Stylite)

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.