Meet The 18-Year-Old Greek Princess Who Is Fashion's Next 'It' Girl

YouTube Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece on set at her Tatler cover shoot.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece is the latest royal to be swept up into the fashion world.

The 18-year-old daughter of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece is already becoming a known face on the cover of magazines and in the front rows of designer catwalks.

Olympia, who was born in New York and has lived in London since she was seven, does not have the royal responsibilities of most princesses — her grandfather’s reign was cut short after a messy coup in 1974. She has numerous royal relatives, however, including her father’s aunts Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Sofia of Spain, as well as the Prince of Wales who is her cousin and godfather.

As you can expect, the young royal’s life is filled with travel, designer duds, and more.

This is Olympia. The 18-year-old is considering attending NYU for her graduate studies, she told The Tatler, and lives in London with her parents and four younger brothers.

Her mother Marie-Chantal is a first-generation American heiress (daughter of billionaire Robert Warren Miller) and founder of an eponymous children’s clothing brand with celebrity customers like Kim Kardashian, the Beckhams, and Spanish royalty.

Her father is Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Prince of Denmark. When her parents married in 1995, it was a fairytale wedding that cost a reported $1.5 million and was attend by 1,300 guests.

Like any other posh royal, she has a love for horses. Here she is kissing her dad’s horse Pinkerton.

The family also loves dogs. Among their brood, they own a Pomeranian, Boston Terrier, and Vizsla.

When she was 17, Olympia had a three weeks’ work experience in the couture department of Dior. She hopes to have a career in fashion or photography, according to her Tatler interview.

Olympia drives a cute little Fiat.

Her globe-trotting family takes the best vacations. Olympia posts awesome travel pictures of her trips, like this visit to the Pantheon in Rome, Italy.

Here she is at a gorgeous vacation home in Greece (she is a Greek Princess, after all).

Her family also went to the Harbour Island in the Bahamas this summer.

And Ibiza.

And Capri — and those were just a few of the family’s vacations this year.

Olympia also attends all the cool fashion week shows. Here she is at Diane Von Furstenberg’s NYFW with the Hilton sisters.

And another picture of her sitting front row with Emma Watson at Valentino.

Olympia has become a fashion darling. She’s currently shooting an upcoming spread for W Magazine.

Her family is even on a first-name basis with Ana Wintour. Olympia’s mother made the flower girl shoes for Ana Wintour’s son’s wedding.

She has appeared in Vanity Fair Spain in the past with her mum.

And even covered the British society journal, Tatler.

Chances are we can expect to see a whole lot more of Olympia. You can keep up with her and her mum Marie-Chantal on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.