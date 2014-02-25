Hedge Funder Chris O'Neill And Princess Madeleine Had Their First Child

AP Images Hedge funder Chris O’Neill shows off his daughter’s footprint on his arm

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband, hedge funder Chris O’Neill, welcomed the birth of their first child.

The couple had a baby girl in New York on Friday, February 21.

The grandparents of the baby, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, are expected to announce a name for the child sometime this week, according to Page Six.

O’Neill, 39, is a partner and head of research at Noster Capital, a value investing hedge fund.

He married Princess Madeleine last summer in Stockholm. He did not accept a royal title.

