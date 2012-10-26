US Financier Is Marrying A Swedish Princess

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine has announced her engagement to US financial advisor Chris O’Neill. The announcement comes a little over 18 months after Madeleine left her previous fiancee, lawyer Jonas Berstrom, after reports he had a dalliance with a 21 year old handball player, and apparently started seeing O’Neill.



The New York Post has described O’Neill as a “millionaire who dispenses financial advice to super-wealthy clients”. After being born in London and educated at Swiss boarding schools and Columbia Business School, O’Neill worked his way up to becoming a partner and head of research at Noster Capital. He holds joint UK-US citizenship.

They are expected to marry in the summer of 2013. A video announcing the engagement is embedded below.

