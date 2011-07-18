Anorexics Are Using Photos Of Princess Kate And Pippa For 'Thinsperation'

Photo: mirror.co.uk

Uh oh.Looks like America’s obsession with Kate Middleton and sister Pippa has taken a dark turn.



Photos of the Middleton sisters have popped up on “pro-ana” and “pro-mia” sites, which promote anorexia and bulimia as “thinsperation.”

While celebrity images are not new to the sites, these two signal a potential bigger problem, according to MSNBC:

“Every little girl at one time wants to be a princess, and these images will not only reach teenagers but middle and elementary schoolers,” said Jill M. Pollack, director of the centre for the Study of Anorexia and Bulimia. She has been treating patients suffering from eating disorders for over 20 years. “To have the Middleton sisters [on pro-ana sites] is like, oh my God, a disaster waiting to happen.”

The bad news: we can’t foresee media outlets running any fewer photos of the slim sisters for these pro-ana websites to grab.

