How Princess Eugenie's royal baby will shift the line of succession

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Eugenie’s baby will be born 11th in line to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child will be born in early 2021.

The royal baby will shift the line of succession, becoming 11th in line to the throne and pushing back several other royals.

The Queen’s youngest son will be pushed back to the 12th in line to the throne, and Princess Anne will be pushed back to 15th place.

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together in early 2021.

The new royal baby will be Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild.

Eugenie and Brooksbank’s child’s arrival will shift the line of succession, pushing back two of the Queen’s children who are in line to the British throne.

Getty/Max Mumby Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at their wedding in October 2018.

Since Eugenie is currently 10th in line, her baby will become 11th in line to the throne upon his or her birth. This will push back the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward to the 12th in line, and his children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, will be pushed back to the 13th and 14th inline, respectively.

This also means that the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne will move from 14th to 15th place in the line of succession.

The Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles is currently first in line to the throne, followed by Prince William (second) and his children, Prince George (third), Princess Charlotte (fourth), and Prince Louis (fifth). Prince Harry is sixth in line, followed by his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Max Mumby/Indigo – Pool/Getty Images Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend an event to thank local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, who were volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle on December 8, 2020 in Windsor, England.

The royal birth won’t affect Prince William’s children and Prince Harry’s children, who were born ahead of Eugenie in the line of succession.

It’s improbable that Eugenie’s child will be born with a royal title because of a letters patent issued by King George V in 1917, which limited the titles of prince and princess to: “The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales).”

While there are other titles royal babies can inherit, Eugenie’s baby won’t be given one because they can usually only be passed down through the male line.

“If the baby’s father does not have a title, then there is no chance that he or she will have one,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously told Insider.

Eugenie and Brooksbank will be expected to participate in several royal traditions upon the birth, including an official photocall, a royal christening ceremony, and royal baby memorabilia. However, it is unknown how many of these traditions will be affected by the UK’s lockdown restrictions.

Eugenie’s cousin Zara Tindall is also pregnant. Buckingham Palace confirmed in December 2020 that Princess Anne’s daughter is expecting her third child with her husband, the former professional rugby player Mike Tindall.

Her pregnancy was announced later than Eugenie’s pregnancy, which was announced in September, though Tindall’s due date is unknown. The baby will be 21st in line to the throne.

