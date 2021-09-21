Princess Eugenie responds to Princess Beatrice’s royal baby news: ‘We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up’

Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice of York. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her new niece in an Instagram post.

The princess also shared a previously unseen photo of Beatrice and her husband.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Princess Eugenie is celebrating becoming an aunt for the first time after Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her younger sister, Eugenie, shared her reaction to Beatrice’s baby news alongside a previously unseen photo of the new parents in an Instagram post on Monday.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣,” Eugenie wrote. “Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

She added: “To my new niece. I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos. We’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9.

They named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. His middle name is a tribute to Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on April 9.