10 details to know about Princess Diana's wedding dress

David Levenson/Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles got married on July 29, 1981.

Princess Diana’s wedding dress is considered one of the most extravagant fashion moments in the history of the British royal family.

Royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes’ book “HRH: So Many Thoughts On Royal Style” includes more details about Diana’s famous bridal gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

For example, Diana’s dress included “something borrowed,” “something new,” and “something blue.”

The fabric was also technically ivory, not white, which broke tradition.

Lady Di’s wedding to Prince Charles, and her gown, were recently re-created for season four of Netflix’s drama series “The Crown,” in which actress Emma Corrin portrays the Princess of Wales.

The gown is known for its 25-foot-long train, but there’s also a fascinating story behind the making of the dress, which was designed by husband and wife duo Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

Insider gathered details about Diana’s wedding look from journalist and royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes’ book,“HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” which includes an interview with Elizabeth Emanuel about what it was like to design the dress for the Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana called Elizabeth and David Emanuel herself to ask them to design her wedding dress.

David Levenson/Getty Images Princess Diana was 21 years old when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana had a history of working with the Emanuels. They designed a strapless taffeta evening dress she wore to her first black-tie charity event just a few weeks after her engagement to Prince Charles was announced.

So when it came time to find a designer to create her bridal gown, it was no surprise that Lady Di turned to the husband-and-wife duo, according to journalist and royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes’ book, “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

According to Holmes’ book, Princess Diana asked the Emanuels: “Liz, would you and David do me the honour of making my wedding dress?”

Lady Di looked at dozens of sketches before deciding on the final design.

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A photo showing a sketch by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the designers of Princess Diana’s dress.

In her book, Holmes wrote that Princess Diana sat cross-legged on the floor when she looked over the sketches that the Emanuel made for her. Even her bridesmaids showed up to look at the designs in roller skates once.

“They were whizzing around with their dresses on,” Elizabeth Emanuel said, according to Holmes. “You hear so much about the Princess’s caring side, but she was also great fun.”

Princess Diana didn’t give the Emanuels any direction when it came time to design her wedding dress.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Princess Diana’s bridal gown is known for its dramatic train.

In “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” Holmes wrote that the Emanuels had a lot of fun coming up with the perfect wedding dress for Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Emanuel said that she and her husband found inspiration in previous royal wedding dresses, as well as costumes from classic films like “Gone With the Wind.”

“We never had any special instructions about how to make the wedding dress,” Elizabeth Emanuel told Holmes. “That added a bit to the fun of it all, made it [a] bit of an adventure.”

The Emanuels wanted Princess Diana’s gown to make history, so they gave it the longest train of any royal wedding dress.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images The train of Princess Diana’s wedding dress was the longest one on a royal gown.

Elizabeth Emanuel told Holmes that she wanted Princess Diana’s gown to stand out among other royal bridal gowns.

“We all went through previous royal wedding pictures, and felt we had to outdo those,” the designer told Holmes. “We’d discover which had the longest train, and say, ‘OK, it’s got to be longer.'”

As part of the design process, the Emanuels measured the width of the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral – where Diana and Charles wed – to make sure the gown’s train would have enough space to lay smoothly on the floor.

The real reason why Princess Diana’s dress appeared wrinkled was that the designers thought there would be more room in the carriage for the gown’s fabric.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images The designers folded the train of Princess Diana’s dress so it would fit in the carriage.

As Holmes wrote in “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” the designers had rehearsed Princess Diana’s ride to St. Paul’s Cathedral, but they expected the carriage to have one less person – thus making more space for Diana’s voluminous gown.

In reality, Princess Diana’s father, Earl Spencer, joined the bride on the way to the ceremony.

The designer added that even though Princess Diana’s dress and train were folded “like you would fold a bed sheet,” the fabric still creased all over.

Princess Diana’s “something old” belonged to Prince Charles’ maternal great-grandmother.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana had her ‘something old’ sewn into her dress.

Princess Diana seemed to take a note from the tradition of having “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue” at one’s wedding, which comes from an Old English rhyme.

The Emanuels sewed a square of Carrickmacross lace onto Princess Diana’s dress. The lace once belonged to Mary of Teck, the wife and Queen consort of King George V and the great-grandmother of Prince Charles. According to Town & Country, the fabric square was either a donation from the Royal School of Needlework or was found in a bag of scraps.

The dress also included 10,000 pearls, 300 feet of tulle in the petticoat, and another 450 feet of tulle in the veil. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the dress would be worth $US448,572.26 today.

She wore the Spencer family tiara as her “something borrowed.”

STR/AFP/Getty Images Princess Diana’s tiara belonged to her father.

Instead of borrowing a tiara from the Queen, Princess Diana wore one that belonged to her father, Earl Spencer, Holmes wrote in her book.

It was very easy to miss what Princess Diana had on as her “something blue.”

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Princess Diana used a small detail for her ‘something blue.’

According to “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” the Emanuels sewed a tiny blue bow on the back of Princess Diana’s bridal gown, which represented the “something blue” part of the wedding tradition.

The Emanuels also attached “something new” – a good-luck charm onto the gown’s label. It was an 18-carat-gold, horseshoe-shaped trinket made of white diamonds.

Even on her wedding day, Princess Diana balked at tradition by not wearing all white.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana’s ivory dress was unconventional.

Instead of opting for the traditional bridal white hue, Princess Diana’s dress fabric was a “vintage ivory” that looked better with her complexion, Holmes wrote in her book.

When Princess Diana walked down the aisle, there was a stain on her dress.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana hid the stain by folding the fabric.

Princess Diana’s makeup artist, Barbara Daly, wrote in her book “Diana: The Portrait” that Diana had spilled perfume on the dress and it left a small stain. To hide it, Diana tucked in the front of her dress.

