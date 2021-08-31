Search

Photos show Princess Diana fans gathering at Kensington Palace with tributes on the 24th anniversary of her death

Mikhaila Friel
The Diana tributes. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
  • Royal fans are gathering at Kensington Palace to pay tribute to the late Princess Diana.
  • The Princess of Wales died from injuries sustained from a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.
  • Fans will have free entry to the Sunken Gardens to see Diana’s statue from 10 a.m. ET (3 p.m. BST).
Royal fans have gathered outside Princess Diana’s former Kensington Palace residence to pay tribute on the 24th anniversary of her death.
Kensington Palace gates. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
The palace gates are lined with banners, photos of the royal, Union Jack flags, and flowers.
The palace gates. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
The tributes were organized by Diana superfans John Loughrey (left) from London, and Maria Scott from Newcastle, who told Insider that they get the banners specially made “year after year” with permission from the palace.
John Loughrey and Maria Scott. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
One fan painted five portraits of Diana and put them on display alongside the other tributes.
The Diana portraits lined up outside Kensington Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
Meanwhile, others started to leave floral tributes beside the palace gates.
The floral tributes. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
The crowd was joined by two police officers. The police attend the tributes every year to “make sure we’re okay and don’t have any problems,” Scott told Insider.
A police van outside the palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
Fans have started to bring their children to the tributes, who aren’t old enough to remember Diana but who can “relate to Charlotte and George,” according to Scott.
Photos of Diana and the royal family on the palace gates. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
The palace’s Sunken Gardens will open to the public for free between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday for fans to visit the new Princess Diana statue, unveiled last month.
Fans at Kensington Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider