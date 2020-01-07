Princess Diana's former chef told us what it was like to live with the royal family at Kensington Palace

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their sons, Princes William and Harry.

Princess Diana‘s former chef spoke to Insider about what it was like to work and live with the royal family at Kensington Palace.

Carolyn Robb, who lived in an apartment close to the family, witnessed firsthand how the media attention negatively impacted Princes William and Harry growing up.

“Whenever they’d drive out of Kensington Palace knowing there was a barrage of press photographers at the gate every morning when they went to school, [it] must have been incredibly difficult,” she told Insider.

The chef also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into royal life, saying that she cooked for Diana and Charles during their overseas tours so they didn’t inconvenience their host country.

“People assume that they live on a diet of caviar and lobster and foie gras, which really isn’t the case,” Carolyn Robb, former chef to the royal family, told Insider.

“Because they’re out and about so much and doing so many official engagements, obviously people are entertaining them and everybody wants to make sure they’re well looked after,” she added.

“So they have to eat quite a lot of rich food when out and about. But at home it tends to be all light home cooking.”

Robb knows the secrets of the royal household better than most. Not only did she cook for the family from 1987 until 2000, but she also lived alongside the royals at their Kensington Palace home during her post.

Carolyn Robb Carolyn Robb.

The former royal chef spoke to Insider about the delights and challenges that came with being able to call Princess Diana both her boss and her neighbour.

Robb saw firsthand the negative impact fame had on the royal family

Prince Harry recently compared his wife Meghan Markle’s treatment in the British press to how the tabloids treated Princess Diana.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he said.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he added, referencing the paparazzi that chased Diana’s car in Paris before it crashed, leading to her death in 1997.

However, Harry’s exposure to the paparazzi began long before Diana’s death.

“Certainly I would say for Princess Diana and for all of them – the young boys as well, whenever they’d drive out of Kensington Palace knowing there was a barrage of press photographers at the gate every morning when they went to school, must have been incredibly difficult,” Robb told Insider.

AP/John Redman Prince Harry with Princess Diana in 1987.

“At the time I was working for them, the media hype with Princess Diana was at its peak.

“I can only imagine how incredibly intrusive and difficult it must have been for all of them, particularly at the time they went their separate ways,” she added, referencing Diana and Charles’ separation in 1992 and subsequent divorce in 1996.

“So I can see why Harry would want to make things easier for his own son.”

Unlike Harry, Archie will be raised without a title. He also won’t be raised behind palace walls. Instead, the young family live at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, far from the press attention that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are often subjected to in London.

Robb had her own apartment at Kensington Palace, where she got to spend one-on-one time with Prince Charles

Robb said that while she had her own apartment in the “top level of the palace,” she was also given her own in-house accommodation whenever she travelled to other royal residences.

Charles and Diana also lived in the palace grounds, and Robb said that while they weren’t right next door, the couple “were close by.”

During her down time, she would even go mushroom picking with Charles.

“It was always good to go with him, he knew a lot more about them than I did,” she said. “He was very hands on, and knew exactly what was in the garden. All of our menus were planned around what was in season in the garden.”

She added: “As a chef job, it was amazing to have a boss as passionate about his food as Prince Charles was. It made it much more interesting.”

Charles also made sure to give Robb and his other employees gifts for Christmas, the chef told Insider. Over the years, his presents included a photo album, wine glasses, and “a beautiful tray with one of his watercolors of Balmoral” on it.

Living and travelling with the royal family gave Robb a rare insight into their dining habits

Robb travelled with the royal family on 15 overseas tours. She says she cooked for the royals and other members of staff on these visits because “they never wanted to inconvenience their host.”

“That was part of the reason for a royal chef going, so they could be self-sufficient, and make sure they [the royal family], were looked after,” she said.

Spending so much time with the family gave her a rare insight into their personal dining habits.

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

“They all loved Highgrove lamb, and vegetables from the garden at Highgrove. Prince Charles enjoyed quite a lot of game. Princess Diana enjoyed chicken and fish and salads. She didn’t have a particularly sweet tooth,” she said.

While Princes William and Harry were just aged 4 and 7 when Robb began her post, by the ages of 15 and 18 when she left “their tastes diversified considerably,” she said.

Meanwhile, Diana would personally visit the kitchen on most mornings, either to chat through the menu for that day or just to “talk about the boys.”

“She was always great fun to have around, always light hearted,” Robb said.

But the one downside of having a busy royal schedule? The need to plan every meal you eat in advance, according to Robb.

“There was a menu book, so each day I would write in suggested menus for that day, and then that would go into the dining room, usually at breakfast time,” she said.

“And then Their Royal Highnesses would choose what they wanted for that day. Sometimes if it was a really busy week we’d do a few days at a time, but for the most part it was planned on the day.

“I don’t think any of us really know what we want to eat in three days’ time,” she added. “I would find it a bit frustrating, I think.”

It would be a small price to pay for the chance to live and dine in a royal palace, though – even without caviar on the menu.

