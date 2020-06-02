13 times Princess Diana spoke candidly about her complicated life as a royal

- Princess Diana, who died 24 years ago, rarely spoke openly about her life as a royal.
- However, in one controversial interview, she admitted to feeling trapped in “the royal machine.”
- “It’s vital the monarchy keeps in touch with the people – it’s what I try to do,” she told The Times.
The princess shared these thoughts on a recording used by journalist Andrew Morton to write the 1992 biography, “Diana: Her True Story.”
In 2017, some of the tapes aired in the National Geographic documentary “Diana: In Her Own Words,” which was later made available on Netflix and Disney Plus.
Following the interview, Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, alleged Bashir showed Diana fake documents to persuade her to take part in the interview.
The BBC apologized in May 2021 after an inquiry found “deceitful” tactics had been used to secure the interview. BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the interview “fell far short” of the company’s standards.
Bashir resigned from his role as the BBC’s religion editor before the inquiry became public, Insider previously reported.
Princess Diana revealed that her eating disorder was a “symptom of what was going on in [her] marriage.”
“I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger,” she said. “They decided that was the problem — Diana was unstable.”