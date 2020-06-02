13 times Princess Diana spoke candidly about her complicated life as a royal

“I felt I was a lamb to the slaughter. And I knew it,” she once said of her wedding day.

“I don’t think I was happy,” she added. “I never tried to call it off, in the sense of really doing that, but I think [it was] the worst day of my life.”

The princess shared these thoughts on a recording used by journalist Andrew Morton to write the 1992 biography, “Diana: Her True Story.”

In 2017, some of the tapes aired in the National Geographic documentary “Diana: In Her Own Words,” which was later made available on Netflix and Disney Plus.