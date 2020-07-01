9 times Princess Diana spoke candidly about her complicated life as a royal

Bettmann/Getty Images Princess Diana.

Princess Diana rarely spoke openly about her life as a royal.

However, in one interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir, she opened up about everything from motherhood and being in the public eye to Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Diana also gave quotes to other journalists about her charity work and what she believed the role of the monarchy should be.

Princess Diana’s life as a royal ranged from incredibly inspiring to undeniably tragic.

And, when it finally came time to set the record straight about her marriage, motherhood, and what she believed the role of the monarchy should be, the Princess of Wales was nothing less than open and honest.

Here are nine times Princess Diana spoke candidly about her complicated life as a royal.

“The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine,” Princess Diana reportedly once said in an interview.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day on July 29, 1981.

According to E! News, Princess Diana told one interviewer she had ill feelings about her wedding day, despite the event being called the wedding of the century.

“It took a long time to understand why people were so interested in me,” Princess Diana told journalist Martin Bashir.

VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images Princess Diana leaving the first anti-AIDS bookshop in Paris on November 4, 1992.

“I assumed it was because my husband had done a lot of wonderful work leading up to our marriage and our relationship,” Diana told Martin Bashir during her revealing BBC1 “Panorama” interview in 1995. “But then … during the years you see yourself as a good product that sits on a shelf and sells well, and people make a lot of money out of you.”

“You know, people think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer,” Diana told Bashir of being on her own. “Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.”

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana meeting admirers.

Throughout her short life, Princess Diana was a dedicated humanitarian.

“Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society,” the princess said of her role in the royal family.

John Redman/ AP Images Princess Diana shaking the hand of an HIV Aids patient in April 1987.

“It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny,” she told Martin Bashir.

“I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being the queen of this country,” Princess Diana once said. “I don’t think many people will want me to be queen.”

Jim Bourdier/AP Images Princess Diana in the Spencer Tiara.

In the Bashir interview, Princess Diana went so far as to name the royal family as those who didn’t want her to become queen, saying they saw her as a “non-starter.”

“I do things differently because I don’t go by a rule book, [and] because I lead from the heart, not the head,” Princess Diana said of why the royal family hadn’t warmed to her.

Hulton Archive/Getty Princess Diana at the Aintree racecourse during the Grand National, Liverpool, UK, on April 3, 1982.

“Albeit that’s got me into trouble in my work, I understand that,” the Princess of Wales continued. “But someone’s got to go out there and love people and show it.”

“Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she famously told Bashir of Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Express Newspapers/Getty Images Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles competed in 1980.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

“I felt compelled to perform. Well, when I say perform, I was compelled to go out and do my engagements and not let people down and support them and love them,” she said of life as a royal.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Princess Diana circa October 1981 wearing a Donald Campbell suit and a John Boyd hat greeting well-wishers.

“And, in a way, by being out in public they supported me, although they weren’t aware just how much healing they were giving me, and it carried me through,” she said in the BBC interview.

“It’s vital the monarchy keeps in touch with the people — it’s what I try to do,” Princess Diana told Peter Stothard of The Times.

Dave Caulkin, File/AP Princess Diana hugs and plays with an HIV-positive baby at Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil in 1991.

Diana worked on a number of causes ranging from outreach to those living with HIV and AIDS to the removal of dangerous landmines in war-torn countries, amidst and despite her troubling marriage and complicated relationship with the press.

